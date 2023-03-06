BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 To Be Out Soon – Check Date and Other Details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar Board 12th Class Result 2023 anytime soon on the official websites, biharboardonline.com or secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Once released, the candidates who have appeared in the Bihar Board Intermediate Class 12 Exam 2023 can download and check the result by following the below mentioned steps.

The Bihar Board 12th class exam was conducted by the BSEB from 1 to 11 February 2023. The exam was held in two shifts. The first shift was from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and the second shift was from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.