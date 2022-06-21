Bihar CET-B.Ed 2022 Scheduled To Be Held on 23 June Postponed, Check Details

Due to some unavoidable circumstances, The Bihar CET (combined entrance test) for enrollment into B.Ed 2022 has been postponed by the The Lalit Narayan Mithila University. The Bihar State level common entrance test for B.Ed (Bihar CET-B.Ed) 2022 was previously scheduled for 23 June 2022.

The decision of postponement of Bihar CET-B.Ed 2022 exam was taken due to some unavoidable situation in the Bihar State. The students were not able to download the admit card since the Internet services had been snapped in the Bihar State since 17 June.

No further information has been provided by The Lalit Narayan Mithila University regarding the new exam date for Bihar CET B.Ed exam 2022. However, the students should keep on checking the official website (biharcetbed-lnmu.in) for revised exam dates of Bihar CET B.Ed 2022.