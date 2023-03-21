Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Declared: Direct Link To Check BSEB Inter Result

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Released: Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the Bihar Board Inter Results 2023 must know that the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared class 12th result on its official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in today on 21 March 2023.

The Bihar Board Intermediate Exam Result was declared by State Education Minister Chandrashekhar today at 2 pm at BSEB Office, Library Road, Patna.

Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Exam 2023 can check their BSEB Bihar Board 12th result by using their personal login credentials like roll number and date of birth. The result has been declared for all streams including arts, commerce and science.