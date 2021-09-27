NTA Releases BBAU 2021 Entrance Test Admit Card: Here's How to Download

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday, 26 September, released the admit card for Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) Entrance Test 2021 under-graduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.

Candidates who have registered to appear for the same can download their admit cards from the official website of BBAU entrance test: bbauet.nta.nic.in.

BBAU 2021 entrance test will be conducted from 28 to 30 September & 01, 03 and 04 October 2021.