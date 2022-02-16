Assam Police Recruitment Drive 2022: Apply for 487 Constable and Other Posts

Image used for representational purposes.
A recruitment drive is being conducted by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, to fill vacancies of constables and other posts in the Assam Police Department.
Eligible candidates can visit the official website of the SLPRB Assam, at slprbassam.in, to apply for the same.
The applications are open only till 17 March 2022.
The SLPRB aims to fill a total of 487 posts in the Assam Police with this recruitment drive.
The commission will release the details of the Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test (PST, PET), and Written Test soon, either via SMS or other means.
All details regarding the exam, such as the date and time, will be updated on the SLPRB website. Candidates are, therefore, advised to regularly check the website.
Constable: 470 posts
Assistant Squad Commander: 5 posts
Driver: 12 posts
Candidates can check details of the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit, by visiting: advertisement_fire-emergency.pdf (slprbassam.in).
Candidates must note that the selection process for the Assam Police Recruitment 2022 will be made on the basis of their performance in the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET).
For more information on the Assam Police Recruitment 2022, please visit the official website of Assam Police, at slprbassam.in.
