Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2022: Online Forms Available Till 2 March

Apply For Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2022. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: istock)
The online registration for Central Bank of India's SO recruitment has started from 10 February 2022 and will end on 2 March 2022.
The candidates interested in the opportunity should have an Engineering Graduate degree in Computer Science/ IT/ M Sc (IT)/ ECE or MCA/ M Sc in Computer Science or an equivalent degree from a recognised institute, board or college.
The candidates willing to grab the opportunity should not be more than 35 years of age as on 31/12/2021.
Starting date for online application: 10 February 2022
Last date for online application: 2 March 2022
Last date for printing the application: 17 March 2022
Online payment for fee: 10 February 2022
General/ OBC candidates Application Fee: Rs 850/- + GST
SC/ ST/ PWBD candidates Application Fee: Rs 175/- + GST
Central Bank of India Specialist Officer (scale-III): Rs. 63,840- 1990(5)- 73790- 2220(2)- 78230
For more information related to the salary for the posts, visit the official webiste.
The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a written examination and an interview.
Mode of Application: Online
Location for job: All India
