AP OAMDC Phase 3 Registration Begins; Check Eligibility, Application Fee & More

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE opened the application window for Phase 3 of the Andhra Pradesh Online Admissions Module for Degree College, AP OAMDC 2023. The registration began yesterday, on September 27. interested candidates can apply for the AP OAMDC 2023 on the official website at oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in.

After the registration process is completed, candidates will be able to exercise their web options from September 29 and October 1. After this process, the seat allotment result will be released on 5 October 2023. The OAMDC is an online portal for students willing to take admission to undergraduate programmes under the colleges of Andhra Pradesh. The Online Admissions Module for Degree College aims to fill up total of 4,92,820 seats in 1,062 private, 152 government, 120 aided, and 2 university colleges.