AP OAMDC Phase 3 Registration Begins; Check Eligibility, Application Fee & More

AP OAMDC Phase 3 registration details
(Photo: The Quint)
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE opened the application window for Phase 3 of the Andhra Pradesh Online Admissions Module for Degree College, AP OAMDC 2023. The registration began yesterday, on September 27. interested candidates can apply for the AP OAMDC 2023 on the official website at oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in.
After the registration process is completed, candidates will be able to exercise their web options from September 29 and October 1. After this process, the seat allotment result will be released on 5 October 2023. The OAMDC is an online portal for students willing to take admission to undergraduate programmes under the colleges of Andhra Pradesh. The Online Admissions Module for Degree College aims to fill up total of 4,92,820 seats in 1,062 private, 152 government, 120 aided, and 2 university colleges.
Students who have passed their Class 12 or who are studying in the current academic year are eligible to apply for the OAMDC and Andhra Pradesh degree admissions in 2023-24. The OAMDC registration 2023 will include three phases and the OAMDC degree entrance is based on merit.
Class 10 or SSC certificate (proof of date of birth)
Class 12 memorandum of marks
Transfer Certificate (TC)
Study/School certificate from Class 6 to 12.
EWS certificate, if applicable.
Residence certificate.
Community certificate
Income certificate of parents
Local status certificate, if applicable
NCC, or sports, PH, CAP certificates.
Candidates from the general category will have to pay Rs 400. Candidates belonging to the BC and SC/ST have to pay Rs 300 and Rs 200, respectively. Candidates will have to make the payment via the ‘Pay Processing Fee’ link available on the main site.
Visit the official website of OAMDC at apsche.aptonline.in
On the homepage, click on the link ‘Fill Application And Fee Payment’
A new window will open, you register and fill in the application form.
Upload all the important documents and pay the registration fee.
Check the application form carefully and submit.
