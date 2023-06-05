AP ICET Result 2023 Releasing Soon: Check on Manabadi and cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP ICET Result 2023 will be released soon. Download and check here.
AP ICET Result 2023 Release Date: The Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release the AP ICET result 2023 soon on Manabadi and cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Although the exact result date and time of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test ( AP ICET) has not been confirmed by officials yet, it is likely that the results may be declared this week.
The AP ICET Exam is held annually for students who want to enter different MBA and MCA courses. This year the exam was conducted on 24 and 25 May 2023 in two shifts. The morning shift was held from 9 am to 11:30 am while the afternoon shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.
Earlier, AP ICET answer key 2023 and response sheets were released on the aforementioned website for candidates to check their provisional scores.
Once released, candidates must follow the below steps to download and check the AP ICET Result 2023.
Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the AP ICET Result 2023.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
