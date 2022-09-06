AP ECET Counselling Starts Today, 06 September 2022: Steps To Apply

AP ECET (Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test) counselling 2022 will start today, 06 September 2022 on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates would be able to apply for the counselling process against the AP ECET Exam Results 2022 starting today. To know the steps to apply for the AP ECET counselling process 2022, read this article till end.

APSCHE, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education released an official schedule on the website, according to which students can apply for the ECET 2022 counselling till 09 September 2022. Students have to pay counselling fee to participate in the counselling process. Candidates must know that ECET counselling 2022 is being held to make students eligible for different courses across various colleges of the state.

All the eligible candidates must know that the counselling process will be held in just a single round. The AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result will be issuesd on 16 September 2022.