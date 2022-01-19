Andhra Pradesh Government Slashes RT-PCR Test Rates to Rs 350

As the supply of test kits increases, the Andhra Pradesh Government reduces the price of RT-PCR tests.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Andhra Pradesh government, on Tuesday, 18 January, said in an order that they are revising the price of COVID-19 testing in the laboratories approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories, to Rs 350. Previously, the cost of the tests was set at Rs 475 for tests referred by the state government and Rs 499 for those who directly approach the labs.
The government order, dated 18 January, stated that the CEO and State Nodal Officer for Labs, COVID-19, reported that due to increased availability of kits in the market and a higher number of firms manufacturing RNA extraction kits and RT-PCR kits, the cost has gone down.
The order read, “He has convened a meeting of Technical Committee on 04.01.2022 for revision of rates of the RTPCR test for samples tested at Private Labs and PPP mode labs and the said Committee has made recommendations for revising the rates of RT PCR tests. He has therefore requested the Government to issue revised orders in the matter.”
The order added that testing can take place only in the ICMR-approved labs. All approved ICMR and NABL laboratories have been instructed to follow these guidelines. Hospitals, institutes, and laboratories have been asked to clearly display the revised rates. The concerned officers have been asked to enforce the policy strictly, closely monitor, and spread awareness about it. The CEO and State Nodal Officer for Labs, COVID-19 was asked to take necessary action in the matter.
