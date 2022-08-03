Manabadi AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022 Today, 3 August: Important Details

The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations has announced the result date for the AP 10th Supplementary Results (Manabadi) 2022, according to media reports. As per the speculations, the BSE Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Results will be declared on the official website – bse.ap.gov.in – on 3 August at 10:00 am. To check their results, candidates should use their personal login credentials as given on the AP SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 hall ticket.

As per the recent updates, the AP SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was conducted from 6 July to 15 July. The students are now awaiting the results which is likely to be out on Wednesday. However, no official notification has been released by the concerned authorities regarding the same. Therefore, candidates are requested to keep visiting the official website for the latest result updates.