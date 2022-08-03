Manabadi AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022 Today, 3 August: Important Details

The Manabadi AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022 will be declared on bse.ap.gov.in on Wednesday.
(Photo: iStock)
The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations has announced the result date for the AP 10th Supplementary Results (Manabadi) 2022, according to media reports. As per the speculations, the BSE Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Results will be declared on the official website – bse.ap.gov.in – on 3 August at 10:00 am. To check their results, candidates should use their personal login credentials as given on the AP SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 hall ticket.
As per the recent updates, the AP SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was conducted from 6 July to 15 July. The students are now awaiting the results which is likely to be out on Wednesday. However, no official notification has been released by the concerned authorities regarding the same. Therefore, candidates are requested to keep visiting the official website for the latest result updates.
Candidates should check the important details related to the AP 10th Supply Exam that are mentioned below.
AP SSC Supplementary Examination Date: 6 July to 15 July 2022.
AP SSC Supply Result Date & Time 2022: 3 August 2022, 10:00 am.
AP 10th SSC Supply Result Websites: bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.
The AP 10th Supplementary Result 2022 can be checked by following the steps below:
Go to the official websites – bse.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.
On the home page, search the direct result link.
Click on the direct link and a login page will be displayed.
Enter your login credentials like roll number and date of birth.
Verify the captcha.
Hit the Submit button.
Your AP 10th Supplementary Result will appear on the computer screen.
Check the result against your roll number.
Download, save, and print a copy of the results for future reference.