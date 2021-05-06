IGNOU Commences Re-Registration Process for July 2021 Session

IGNOU begins July 2021 session reregistration.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday, 5 May, commenced the re-registration process for its July 2021 session.
Candidates who wish to re-register for the same can do it on IGNOU’s official Samarth portal: ignou.samarth.edu.in.
The last date to submit re-registration application form is 15 June 2021.
Re-registration is only for enrolled candidates. Students who are already enrolled in any undergraduate, postgraduate or semester-based programmes can re-register themselves for the upcoming semester or year.
The re-registration process is like a re-admission process which the students need to go through in order to be eligible for the upcoming semester or year.
“Students can re-register for the next year/semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester,” reads an official notification as cited by The Indian Express.
Earlier, in April, IGNOU also extended the last date for the submission of assignments for Term-End Examinations (TEE) June 2021. Candidates can submit their IGNOU TEE assignments (both online and physical) by 31 May 2021, said the official notification.
It further stated that, “The last date for submission of project reports/fieldwork journal/dissertation, etc., for term-end examination, June 2021 – both online and offline (physical) submission – shall be 31 May 2021.”
