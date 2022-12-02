Historian Amar Farooqui Retires From DU: Why His Way of Teaching Was Unmatched

“Nobody minds his ‘can I take an extra 10 minutes today?’ Why would anyone do that? He is loved by all. Farooqui’s work has proved to be a cosmic presence in the training years of any student of History and for all those who are interested in the discipline,” said Purvai, an MA History student at Delhi University.

Reminiscing his time under Farooqui, Abhishek Paliwal, a former student, told me, “Professor Farooqui’s lectures are like a picture in motion. I opted for his paper ‘The Great Revolt 1857-59’ and I remember the class he took on the travelogue Maza Pravas. It was so well taught that I could imagine myself with the writer Vishnubhat Godse and the events of 1857 unfolding in front of me."

After the class, we met for a quick chat at his corner office in the History Department. He was concerned about the class and wanted to give one more lecture in order to complete a theme that he started in the previous lecture.