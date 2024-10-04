Allahabad HC Recruitment 2024 Begins Today: Apply Now at allahabadhighcourt.in

The High Court of Judicature at Allahabad announced that the registration process for Group C and D posts under the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2024-25 will commence on 4 October 2024. A total of 3306 vacancies across various departments of the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court are available under this recruitment drive.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in or the National Testing Agency's website at exams.nta.ac.in/AHCRE/. The application portal will be open until 24 October 2024.

The selection process will include an offline written examination, a Hindi/English computer type test, a Hindi/English stenography test, and a technical driving test for specific positions. The written exam will be conducted on OMR sheets in various districts of Uttar Pradesh on different dates and shifts.