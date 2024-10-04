Allahabad HC Recruitment 2024 Begins Today: Apply Now at allahabadhighcourt.in

advertisement
The High Court of Judicature at Allahabad announced that the registration process for Group C and D posts under the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2024-25 will commence on 4 October 2024. A total of 3306 vacancies across various departments of the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court are available under this recruitment drive.
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in or the National Testing Agency's website at exams.nta.ac.in/AHCRE/. The application portal will be open until 24 October 2024.
The selection process will include an offline written examination, a Hindi/English computer type test, a Hindi/English stenography test, and a technical driving test for specific positions. The written exam will be conducted on OMR sheets in various districts of Uttar Pradesh on different dates and shifts.
Allahabad HC Recruitment 2024 will start from today, 4 October.
The last date to apply for Allahabad HC Recruitment 2024 is 24 October.
A total of 3306 posts will be filled under the Allahabad HC Recruitment 2024. The vacancy details are as follows:
Dist.Court/ Stenographer: 583 posts
Dist.Court/ Category 'C'/ Clerical Cadre: 1054 posts
Dist.Court/ Drivers (Driver Category 'C'/ Grade-IV): 30 posts
Dist. Court/Group 'D': 1639 posts
The application fee varies for different posts. Multiple applications are permitted, but candidates must apply and pay the examination fee separately for each post.
Go to the official website of Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for Group C or Group D posts.
A new registration page will open.
Complete the registration process.
Now go to the login page.
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.
An application form will be displayed.
Fill all the important details in the application form.
Make the payment of application fee.
Check the details carefully to make sure there is no mistake.
Submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a copy for further use.
