'Miscreants Were Outsiders': AMU Proctor As Firing Injures 3 on Campus

“While Feroz has been shot on the right side of his chest, Saadiq and Abdullah have been injured by bullet fragments on their bodies,” alleged Mohammed Babar, who claimed he was at the spot when a firing incident took place at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, 3 October.

The three – Saadiq Hasan, Feroz, and Abdullah – were at AMU’s Sir Syed Hall (North) when an alleged scuffle broke out between two groups of students – and many rounds of ammunition were purportedly fired.

Circle Officer (CO) Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal said that the injured are being treated in AMU’s Emergency Unit, and that their condition is stable.

According to the police, the three injured by gunshots during the firing incident were students of AMU.