AIIMS INI CET 2022 Admit Card to be Released Today

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is all set to release the INICET 2022 Admit Cards for the upcoming national-level exam today.

The Institutes of National Importance (INI) Common Entrance Test (CET), INI CET Admit Card 2022 will be released for the PG medical exam, which will be held on 8 May.

Candidates who will be appearing for INICET 2022 will be able to access and download their hall tickets on the official portal at aiimsexams.ac.in.