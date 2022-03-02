1,377 Indians Evacuated in 24 Hours, No Citizen Left in Kyiv: Centre

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters on Tuesday, 1 March, that India will operate 26 flights over the next three days to fly back Indian citizens who have moved from Ukraine to neighbouring countries.
(Photo: Twitter/DrSJaishankar)
India has evacuated 1,377 citizens from Ukraine in the past 24 hours, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said in a tweet on Wednesday morning, 2 March.
"Six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours. Includes the first flights from Poland. Carried back 1,377 more Indian nationals from Ukraine," he tweeted.
His comments came a day after Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters late on Tuesday night, 1 March, that India will operate 26 flights over the next three days to fly back Indian citizens who have moved from Ukraine to neighbouring countries.
This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on the country's evacuation efforts.
Shringla added, “Had advised all our nationals in Kyiv to head to western parts and exit from there whenever they can. They can go towards Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Poland, and Moldova. 7,700 nationals have exited through these routes, 2,000 have returned and 4,000-5,000 are waiting for an aircraft,” news agency ANI reported.
He further informed that all Indians have left Ukraine's capital Kyiv.
Meanwhile, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia met Rahul Shrivastava, the Indian Ambassador to Romania and Moldova, to discuss the operational issues for evacuation and the flight plan from Bucharest and Suceava in the coming days.
