Nearly 10% of Delhi’s Children Out of School, Reveals Govt Survey

A Delhi Government survey, finalised in November 2020, has revealed that over two lakh children are “out of school”. Out of this, 64,813 are out of school, owing to “financial constraints”.
This survey was conducted between November 2018 and November 2019. According to The Indian Express, the survey is the “biggest of its kind” and has covered 1.02 crore people.
It was reportedly ordered after three minor girls were suspected to have died from starvation in East Delhi’s Mandawali in July 2018.
OUT OF THE EDUCATION SYSTEM
According to The Indian Express, the survey reveals that 2,21,694 children (6 to 17 years old) were out of the school system, including 1,31,584 who had dropped out and 90,110 who had never attended school.
It further reads:
Further the report reflected, as many as 13.50 percent children were “engaged in domestic duties”, 12.17 percent said “desired education level achieved” was the reason, while 9.37 percent were said to be “engaged in economic activities”.
Among 0-6 years old, only 55.4 percent attended anganwadi centres, reported The Indian Express, citing the survey.
Among pregnant women, who were 18 years and older, only 47.15 percent were found to be attending these centres.
MONTHLY EXPENDITURE
According to The Indian Express, the survey revealed:
ACCESS TO COMPUTERS AND INTERNET
The Delhi Government survey shows that only a little over 21 percent of the households surveyed used desktops and laptops.
However, among those who did, 80.15 percent had an internet connection.
HEALTH, VACCINATION, HOSPITAL USE, AND CHRONIC DISEASES
According to The Indian Express report, the survey shows that out of 9.5 lakh children falling in the 0-5 age bracket, 2.13 lakh had not received the vaccinations generally given to young girls.
The survey also showed that as high as 72.87 percent of the city’s population received treatment at government hospital and dispensaries.
Further, as per the report, around 2.60 percent of the city’s total population was found to be “suffering from some kind of chronic illness”. Out of this, The Indian Express reported:
MORE DETAILS
Among other things, the survey, further, reportedly revealed:
