Is Struggle for ICU Beds and Ventilators in Kerala Real Now?

These families also allege confusion and a lack of coordination over bed allotment on the part of authorities and hospitals. “When the private hospital where my father was first treated asked us to find an ICU bed, they said it will be done by health authorities. But when we contacted the Junior Health Inspector in the region, they said it is the hospital who has to coordinate this,” Kiran says.

Yesudas’ relative Anu said that it is time consuming for people to find unoccupied beds in an emergency, pointing to a lack of centralised management system.

“Even when we call different hospitals, they do not call back when any of the beds gets unoccupied. Hospitals say that it is impossible for them to call back as they are getting numerous calls. They ask us to keep calling again and again,” said Anu.

Sources in the Health Department told TNM that ideally it is better if people contact the district control rooms, which can guide people to hospitals, where there are vacant beds.