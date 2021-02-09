Delhi Police Withdraws Additional Police Force From Protest Sites

The Delhi Police on Monday, 8 February, withdrew additional deployment of its force from the three borders points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, where farmers have been camping and protesting for over two months against the Centre’s three farm laws, reported ANI.
This decision has also been taken considering the day-to-day functionalities of the police force, which was being impacted.
“Apart from security deployment at the borders, they have to take care of regular policing across the city. Due to this reason, investigations in many cases have been hampered. It’s been more than two months and they can’t let other complainants suffer,” said an officer, speaking to The Hindu.
The order further states: “The districts may mobilise additional force from their own resources to augment police arrangements in connection with farmer (protests).”
Earlier on 26 January, Republic Day a clash broke out between protesters and police after which Delhi Police strengthened security by deploying extra police personnel and fortifying Ghazipur and Tikri borders using cement walls, spikes and barbed wire.
Despite eleven rounds of talks between farmers and the Centre, both parties are yet to reach a middle ground on the three farm laws.
