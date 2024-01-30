Kejriwal-Led Delhi Govt Announces Free Electricity for Homes With Solar Panels

Image used for representational purposes only.
(File photo)
The Delhi government on Tuesday, 30 January, announced a new solar policy under which the electricity bills of all residential consumers who install solar panels will be free.
"Currently, residential consumers pay nothing up to 200 units, half for 201-400 units, and full bill for consumption exceeding 400 units," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
"Under the new policy, even those using more than 400 units, with solar panels, will have zero electricity bill," Kejriwal added.
The Delhi Solar Policy 2024 looks to reduce the air pollution in the city and help fight inflation by bringing the electricity bills of non-subsidised residential consumers to zero, and halve the bills for commercial or industrial consumers.
“As per a recent report by the Central government, the national average inflation rate is 6%, and 7% in Haryana and Gujarat, but in Delhi it is only 3%, which is the lowest in the country. After the implementation of the policy, the inflation rate will decline further in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.
As per the Delhi Solar Policy 2024, residential consumers who have installed solar panels will reportedly be provided with additional incentives.
The Delhi government will provide incentives of Rs 3 per unit for up to 3 kilowatt and Rs 2 per unit for more than 3 kilowatt to 10 kilowatt for residential consumers.
The incentive amount will be adjusted in the electricity bill, according to the press release. The Delhi government is also offering a capital subsidy of Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 per kilowatt on residential solar panels, over and above the capital subsidy offered by the central government.
Besides residential consumers, the Delhi government has also extended Generation Based Incentives (GBI) for commercial or industrial consumers too (for the first 200 MW of solar panel installations in Delhi).
“There is no conditionality of minimum generation to receive GBI which existed in the 2016 policy. The amount under GBI will be adjusted against the monthly electricity bill of the consumer. Any excess amount will be deposited into the consumer’s bank account by the discom every month. Earlier, the GBI amount was transferred only twice a year,” Kejriwal elaborated.
Additionally, all existing government buildings with rooftop area that's more than 500 square metres will have to mandatorily install solar plants within the next three years, as per the Delhi Solar Policy 2024.
(Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)