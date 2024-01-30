Kejriwal-Led Delhi Govt Announces Free Electricity for Homes With Solar Panels

The Delhi government on Tuesday, 30 January, announced a new solar policy under which the electricity bills of all residential consumers who install solar panels will be free.

"Currently, residential consumers pay nothing up to 200 units, half for 201-400 units, and full bill for consumption exceeding 400 units," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Under the new policy, even those using more than 400 units, with solar panels, will have zero electricity bill," Kejriwal added.