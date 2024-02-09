'Everyone Will Get Free Education': Kejriwal Lays Foundation of Govt School

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
(Photo: X/@AamAadmiParty)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone of a government school building in Mayur Vihar Phase III on Friday, 9 February. He said that his government aims to provide quality education and plans to open as many schools as the number of summons sent to him by central probe agencies.
Kejriwal has skipped five summons by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the alleged excise policy scam. He has been summoned again to appear before a Delhi court on 17 February.
He further emphasised the importance of quality education in eradicating poverty and stated that his government is opening schools in Delhi to achieve this goal.
He further claimed that everyone will receive free and quality education, with new school buildings replacing old ones and featuring advanced infrastructure like laboratories, libraries, elevators, and activity rooms.
"We are fulfilling Dr. (BR) Ambedkar's dream of providing education to all children," Kejriwal said.
