Delhi CM Accepts Proposal To Build Eco-Friendly Industrial Hub at Rani Khera

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
(Photo: IANS)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 2 January, approved a proposal to establish an eco-friendly industrial hub in northwest Delhi's Rani Khera, which is being acquired from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
In its official release, the Chief Minister's Office said, "At the beginning of the new year, the Kejriwal government had taken a remarkable step to create new employment opportunities within Delhi."
The government plans to offer concessional rates on land for industries, in order to potentially create jobs. The chief minister has approved the plan, and the file has been sent to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.
The hub will offer modern amenities and focus on fundamental aspects. Land can be acquired at concessional rates by both Delhi residents as well as outsiders looking to establish industries in the area.
The established industries must adhere to pollution standards, with development taking place in two phases. Chief Minister Kejriwal has further directed the concerned departments to take the necessary measures to complete the project within the set time frame.
