'Had No Choice,' Says Manual Scavenger Who Cleaned Dry Toilets For 40 Years

“It felt disgusting when I began cleaning dry toilets. I had no option,” said Santosh, as she remembered the day her mother-in-law took her to a neighbourhood home to clean a dry toilet in Meerut's Sardhana.

She had been married for barely a week when she was told that this was the work she would be doing. For the next 40 years, Santosh, a member of the Valmiki community, continued to clean dry toilets in Sardhana.

The Quint met her in October 2021 when Santosh was still cleaning dry toilets. “I felt extremely sick on the first day of the job,” she recalled.