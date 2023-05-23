Recap: Varanasi Court on Gyanvapi Case, Gujarat HC on LG Saxena Assault Case

A Varanasi Court gave a go-ahead to consolidate eight suits related to the Gyanvapi Mosque Complex dispute pending in various courts.

"I am of the opinion that it will be expedient in the interest of justice that all the suits mentioned above...should be tried together and may be consolidated and all these suits and proceedings shall be decided upon the evidence in any of such suits or proceedings," District Judge Ajaya Krishna Vishvesha said.

"Smt Rakhi Singh and others Versus State of UP and others shall be the leading case and evidence shall be recorded in the leading case," the court added.

The case pertains to a plea filed by five Hindu women seeking permission for the worship of Hindu deities whose idols were allegedly found to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The claim was disputed by the Muslim side and said that the mosque is a Waqf property.

The Supreme Court on 19 May, deferred the scientific investigation of a the structure inside the Varanasi-Gyanvapi mosque complex, which the Hindu plaintiffs claim to be a 'Shivling' and the Mosque committee claims to be a fountain.