Soumya Vishwanathan Murder: Four Convicts Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

A Delhi court on Saturday, 25 November sentenced four convicts to life imprisonment and the fifth convict to a three-year jail term in relation to the 2008 killing of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan.

This comes over a month after the Saket court held five men — Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, Ajay Kumar and Ajay Sethi — guilty under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (MCOCA) in the 15-year-old murder case.