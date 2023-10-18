'Never Lost Hope': Soumya Vishwanathan's Mother as Court Convicts 5 After 15 Yrs

“It’s a relief that the accused will be behind bars,” 74-year-old Madhavi Vishwanathan told The Quint on 18 October, hours after a Delhi court convicted five men in the 15-year-old murder case of her daughter and journalist Soumya Vishwanathan.

Soumya, then working with the news channel India Today, was returning to her south Delhi home in the wee hours on 30 September 2008, when she was shot dead.