'RPF Jawan Asked His Name, Then Shot Him': Kin Of Victim In Train Shooting

RPF constable Chetan Singh shot and killed four people on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express. The kin of one of the victims - Syed Saifuddin - claims the incident was a terror attack and that the victim was asked his name before being shot.
"His youngest daughter is six months old... How will our family bear his loss?” asked Yunus, the younger brother of Syed Saifuddin, one of the four people who was shot dead, allegedly by Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh on 31 July in the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express.
The incident took place near Mira Road railway station in Maharashtra's Thane. The 33-year-old RPF official allegedly fired 12 rounds from his automatic service weapon, killing his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and three passengers – identified as Abdul Kadir, Asgar Kai and Syed Saiffudin – on board the Mumbai-bound train early Monday morning.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) commissioner Ravindra Shisve told mediapersons on 31 July that the purported video is being investigated. Meanwhile, Saifuddin’s uncle Mohammed Wajid Pasha has termed the incident a “terror attack.”
He has alleged that the victim -- his nephew -- was asked his name and then shot dead, allegedly by Chetan.
Meanwhile, Jaffar Hussain Meraj, MLA of Hyderabad’s Nampally district, where the victim’s family lives, told the media that Saiffudin was attacked because of his religion.
“Saifuddin had gone to Ajmer Sharif Dargah with his seth or employer. The two were returning to Hyderabad via Mumbai in the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express when the incident happened,” said MLA Meraj.
Younis told The Quint that his brother was the sole breadwinner of a family of six, which comprises the siblings, the deceased's wife and their three daughters.
They live in the Bazar Ghat area of Nampally district. Saifuddin, 46, worked at a mobile repair shop in Hyderabad’s Gujarathi Galli-Koti.
Younis was on his way to Mumbai to collect the mortal remains of his elder brother when The Quint spoke to him on 1 August. He was accompanied by their uncle Mohammed Wajid Pasha and MLA Meraj.
“It is a terrorist attack indeed. His seth (merchant), who was travelling with him in the train, has stated that the accused asked Saifuddin’s name before he shot him dead,” said Pasha, the victim's uncle, fighting back tears. He added that he was concerned about Saifuddin’s family.
The Western Railways (WR) on Monday night said it has digitally transferred Rs 10 lakh to the savings bank account of the wife of one of the victims of the shooting, news agency PTI reported.
The victim’s uncle demanded that the K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)-led Telangana government increase the compensation to Rs five crore, help with the education of his daughters, and give a government job for his wife.
Meanwhile, Meraj, who is a part of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), said that his party stands against this “hatred” and will ensure that justice will be given to the aggrieved.
“We don’t know what is happening in the country. A Muslim was picked out and killed. Saifuddin’s employer was saved because he was clean-shaven. He has alleged that the RPF constable (Chetan Singh) asked Saifuddin's name before firing at him,” Meraj said while addressing the media.
The accused was arrested on 31 July and an FIR was filed under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), three sections of the Arms Act and three sections of the Railway Police Act, the police said.
“Kya yeh insaaniyat hai? Sarkaar kehti hai ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.’ Kaisa vishwas? (Is this humanity? The govt says ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.’ But where is the trust?),” Pasha lamented as he demanded justice for his nephew.
