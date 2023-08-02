'RPF Jawan Asked His Name, Then Shot Him': Kin Of Victim In Train Shooting

"His youngest daughter is six months old... How will our family bear his loss?” asked Yunus, the younger brother of Syed Saifuddin, one of the four people who was shot dead, allegedly by Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh on 31 July in the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express.

The incident took place near Mira Road railway station in Maharashtra's Thane. The 33-year-old RPF official allegedly fired 12 rounds from his automatic service weapon, killing his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and three passengers – identified as Abdul Kadir, Asgar Kai and Syed Saiffudin – on board the Mumbai-bound train early Monday morning.