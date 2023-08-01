'Was Scared, Hid In Toilet': Colleague of RPF Jawan Who Shot Dead 4 in Train

"I shouted at the passengers in the coach to close their windows and stay down. I saw that Chetan was pointing the rifle at the train and firing from time to time," claimed Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Ghanshyam Acharya about his colleague Chetan Singh, who allegedly shot dead four people on board Jaipur-Mumbai Express (12956) on Monday, 31 July.

The 33-year-old RPF officer, Chetan Singh, allegedly fired 12 rounds from his automatic service weapon.

Among the four deceased, three were passengers -- identified as Abdul Kadir in coach B5, Asgar Kai in coach S6, and an unidentified person in the pantry -- while one was the accused's colleague, 58-year-old ASI Tikaram Meena, the Mumbai Railway police confirmed.