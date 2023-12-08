NCRB Report: How Kolkata Has Emerged as the Safest City, Especially for Women

The National Crime Records Bureau recently released its annual report on crime in India for the year 2022 and Kolkata has emerged as the safest city in India for the third consecutive year. The city recorded the least number of cognizable offenses per lakh population among all the metropolises in India.

According to the NCRB's annual report for the year 2022, Kolkata reported 86.5 cases of cognizable offenses per lakh population, a remarkable feat that places it ahead of Pune (280.7 cases) and Hyderabad (299.2) .

The ruling All India Trinamool Congress hailed this as an achievement for West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.