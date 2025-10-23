She Was Only 22 and Walking to Work: Inside India's Construction Safety Crisis

(At The Quint, we've consistently reported on gaps and regulatory lapses plaguing India's urban infrastructure boom. If you like what we do, support us by becoming a member.)

On the day of Diwali, when Mumbai streets were lit up with fairy lights, one corner of Jogeshwari East lay cordoned off with yellow police tape. It was here, on Thakur Road, that 22-year-old Sanskruti Amin, barely a week into her first job, was crushed to death by a falling concrete block from an under-construction tower on 8 October.

"Her parents are still in shock. We've lost our 22-year-old bachhaa. She was a bright and lively child...yet to see the world," Sanskruti's aunty Mrudula said quietly as she narrated the family's ordeal to register a complaint.

The Shivkunj redevelopment project, run by Shraddha Lifestyle LLP, had no protective netting over the footpath, which is a basic safety requirement under Mumbai’s building code.

The BMC’s stop-work notice came only after public outrage and protests by local residents who say the site had long been a hazard. Two men, the site engineer and manager, have been arrested, while the builder remains on the run.

For the Amin family, the incident is a devastating personal loss. For the city, it has renewed uncomfortable questions about pedestrian safety, regulations concerning construction sites, and the price of infrastructural growth.