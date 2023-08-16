On Independence Day, BR Ambedkar's Poster Burnt in Haryana's Hisar; Two Arrested

Two persons were arrested for allegedly burning a poster of BR Ambedkar at a village in Haryana's Hisar district on Independence Day, 15 August, police officials confirmed to The Quint.

The incident took place at around 1 pm at the Budha Khera village in Hisar, where the accused placed the poster of Ambedkar on cow dung and light it on fire.

After this, the two accused; Surendar (29) and Bijender (29), uploaded the video on social media, police said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Ukhlana police station under Section 295-A (Deliberate, Malicious acts to outrage religious feelings), 153 (Promoting enmity between different groups), 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.