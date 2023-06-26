Gunpoint Robbery Inside Delhi’s Pragati Maidan Tunnel Caught on CCTV, No Arrests

A delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs two lakh at gun-point by four masked men inside Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel on Saturday, 24 June.

A 21 second CCTV footage of the video shows four men on two bikes waylaying a car, with at least one accused brandishing a firearm, while the other opens the door of the car and takes off with a bag.

DCP (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said, "The delivery agent, Patel Sajan Kumar, who worked at Omiya Enterprises, Chandni Chowk, filed the written complaint at Tilak Marg police station. According to his complaint, he and associate Jigar Patel were on their way to Gurugram to deliver a bag of cash."

As per the police, the duo hailed an Ola cab from the Red Fort area at around 2.30pm.

The robbery, which occurred at around 3.05pm according to the FIR, was captured on a security camera installed in the tunnel.

No one has been arrested yet. An FIR under section 397 (robbery) has been filed.