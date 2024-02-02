Delhi Minor 'Beaten' by Seniors: Culpable Homicide Case Filed, Probe Underway

Nearly two weeks after a 12-year-old boy died after he was allegedly beaten up by his seniors at a government school in North Delhi's Shastri Nagar, the Delhi Police on Thursday, 1 February, registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Kintan Saraswat, a class 6 student at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya School in North Delhi, died on 20 January, nine days after he was allegedly 'thrashed' by his seniors for accidentally bumping into one of them.