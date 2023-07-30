Atiq Ahmed's Lawyer, Wanted In Umesh Pal Murder Case, Arrested In Lucknow

Vijay Mishra, the lawyer of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, was arrested by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Sunday, 30 July. He was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and had been absconding.
(Accessed by The Quint)
Vijay Mishra, the lawyer of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, was arrested by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Sunday, 30 July. He was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and had been absconding.
The arrest was made based on a statement of Khan Saulat Hanif, who was also Ahmed's lawyer, and mobile details, the police told news agency ANI.
Mishra was arrested outside Hyatt Hotel in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow and legal action is underway, police officials added.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Deepak Bhukar told news agency PTI that Mishra was arrested by officers from the Dhoomanganj police station on Sunday.
A case has been registered against him under eight sections (147/148/149/302/307/506/34/120) of the Indian Penal Code. These include attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and rioting.
Vijay Mishra is an accused in the murder of Umesh Pal, a witness in the 2005 murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal.
Umesh Pal and two policeman, deployed for his security, were shot dead in Prayagraj on 24 February this year. Mishra had allegedly shared Umesh Pal's location with the shooters.
Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, who were the main accused in the murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, were shot dead by three youths on 15 April 2023, outside Colvin Hospital in Prayagraj while they were being taken for a routine medical check-up by the police.
The shooters Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny Singh, were arrested three days later by the police and are now in jail.
Meanwhile, Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen, another accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, is still absconding.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)