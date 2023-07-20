Delhi: 24-Year-Old Electrocuted While Running On Treadmill; Gym Manager Held

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Crime Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Delhi: 24-Year-Old Electrocuted While Running On Treadmill; Gym Manager Held

Saksham Pruthi, had completed his B.Tech, and was employed by a Gurugram-based company.
Aakriti Sanghi
Crime
Saksham Pruthi, a 24-year-old resident of Rohini in north Delhi, died of electrocution while using a treadmill at a gym. 

(Photo: Special arrangement)

Saksham Pruthi, a 24-year-old resident of Delhi's Rohini, died of electrocution while using a treadmill at a gym on Tuesday, 18 July.

As per the police, Pruthi — a B.Tech student — collapsed while exercising on the treadmill.

"The deceased was brought to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital in an unconscious state from a Gym situated in Rohini's Sector 15, where he had gone for exercise. Initial enquiry revealed that the deceased had died due to electrocution while using treadmill in the gym," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), Guriqbal Singh Sidhu.

An FIR was registered at the KN Katju Marg police station under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Gym manager Anubhav Duggal was apprehended by the police in connection with the case.

Pruthi was employed by a Gurugram-based company. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

