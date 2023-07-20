Delhi: 24-Year-Old Electrocuted While Running On Treadmill; Gym Manager Held

Saksham Pruthi, a 24-year-old resident of Delhi's Rohini, died of electrocution while using a treadmill at a gym on Tuesday, 18 July.

As per the police, Pruthi — a B.Tech student — collapsed while exercising on the treadmill.

"The deceased was brought to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital in an unconscious state from a Gym situated in Rohini's Sector 15, where he had gone for exercise. Initial enquiry revealed that the deceased had died due to electrocution while using treadmill in the gym," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), Guriqbal Singh Sidhu.