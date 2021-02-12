COVID-19 Testing Scam: Bihar Opp Demands Probe Into the Matter

Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Friday, 12 February has demanded a high-level impartial probe after Indian Express’ continuous reportage on an alleged COVID-19 testing data fudge in Bihar.

The RJD MP took the matter to the Rajya Sabha and asked for an impartial, thorough investigation. “Over the past two days a leading national daily (referring to The Indian Express) has been carrying stories on manipulation and fudging of COVID testing data in Bihar. Astonishingly, testing figures crossed one lakh in seven days, and then it crossed 2 lakh in another 14 days,” said Jha during the zero hour in Rajya Sabha, on Friday.

“It has been found that many columns in testing data have been left blank. Contract tracing is difficult since mobile numbers with ten zeroes have been entered against names, and in many cases, the names and mobile numbers of people are not matching. I want to demand, through you sir, a high-level inquiry into this,” Jha added.