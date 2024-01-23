Chhattisgarh R-Day Tableau To Showcase Bastar’s Muria Darbar Tribal Tradition

Chhattisgarh's 'Bastar Ki Adim Jan Sansad: Muria Darbar' tableau for Republic Day.
(Photo: Accessed by TheQuint)
Chhattisgarh's 'Bastar Ki Adim Jan Sansad: Muria Darbar' tableau was displayed at the National Theatre in New Delhi on Monday, 22 January, ahead of the Republic Day parade on 26 January.
The tableau was praised for showcasing the tribal society's democratic consciousness since primitive times.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the team responsible for creating the tableau, stating that the theme was important for tribal society and will acquaint the world with their democratic traditions.
The tableau features terracotta crafts, symbolising people's power, and showcases the cultural development in Bastar.
Chhattisgarh's tableau also showcases the 600-year-old tribal tradition of community decision-making in Bastar, a district in Chhattisgarh.
