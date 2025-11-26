Why Centre Returned TN’s Metro Plans: A Technical Rejection or Political Snub?

When the Union government returned the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for metro rail in Coimbatore and Madurai earlier this month, it triggered not just disappointment but a political storm.

The official letter from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) pointed to technical and policy violations. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies cried foul, calling it a bipartisan assault on Tamil Nadu’s development. And voices from the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed the rejection as self-inflicted, insisting the State submitted a flawed DPR and must correct it, not blame New Delhi.

Between the official objections and political heat lies a deeper question: in a rapidly urbanising state like Tamil Nadu, should metro rail depend solely on rigid nationwide norms? Or should it also be based on the evolving ground realities of different regions?