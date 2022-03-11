Assembly Polls 2022: Here Are the Final Results, Parties' Vote Share in 5 States

In Uttar Pradesh, despite a stiff challenge from the Samajwadi Party, the BJP retained power, albeit with a loss of over 50 seats.

In Manipur and Goa, where the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party in 2017, the BJP improved on its performance. While the saffron party crossed the majority mark in Manipur with 32 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly, it bagged 20 constituencies in the 40-seat Goa Assembly.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP won with a comfortable margin, even though Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost his election from the Khatima seat.

Here are the final count and vote share of the Assembly election results in the five states: