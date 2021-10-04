Unitech Founder Ramesh Chandra, Daughter-in-Law Preeti Held for Money Laundering

A forensic audit conducted in 2018 had submitted that Unitech Ltd received around Rs 14,270 crore from 29,800 home buyers from 2006-2014 and around Rs 1,805 crore from six financial institutions for the construction of 74 projects, PTI had reported.

Earlier this year, the ED had filed a criminal case against the Unitech group, alleging that Sanjay and Ajayl had illegally diverted over Rs 2,000 crore to Cyprus and the Cayman Islands.

The central agency has indicated that the total proceeds from criminal activities detected in this case stand at Rs 7,638.43 crore, as per a PTI report.