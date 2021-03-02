Unemployment Rate High Due to 2016 Demonetisation: Ex-PM Manmohan

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh took shots at the Narendra Modi government on Tuesday, 2 March, over rising unemployment in the country, attributing it to the Centre’s 2016 demonetisation decision.

Dr Singh said, “Unemployment is high and the informal sector is in shambles, a crisis precipitated by the ill-considered demonetisation decision taken in 2016," as per PTI.

Dr Singh was speaking at the inauguration of a virtual summit organised by the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies – a Congress ideology aligned, economic think tank in Kerala.

A framework to develop Kerala, known as the Vision Document was launched on Tuesday at the summit, added the report.

This comes ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls to be held in one phase on 6 April.