Why Manmohan Singh Was the Most Appropriate Leader for the Top Job

The fragile VP Singh government is credited to have taken one of the toughest decisions of implementing the recommendations of the Mandal Commission, ensuring reservation for other backward classes (OBCs) in government jobs.

The HD Deve Gowda-led United Front government is known for starting the process of disinvestment, and for the dream budget which slashed personal income tax rates considerably. And one of the weakest of the Congress governments of the era, the one led by PV Narasimha Rao, is credited to have brought a paradigm shift by launching a slew of path-breaking economic reforms.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, supported by more than two dozen allies, and hence not considered strong enough to take bold decisions, is known to have launched the golden quadrilateral project and the Pokhran nuclear test.