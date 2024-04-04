Top 10 Richest Persons in the World 2024: Bernard Arnault at Rank 1; Full List

List of top 10 richest persons of the world in April 2024.
Bernard Arnault is once again the richest person in the world with a net worth of $221.5 billion. He is closely followed by Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk with a respective net worth of $200.3 B and $191.2 B, both are placed at second and third positions in the Forbes’ billionaire list.
The world's richest people are listed on Forbes billionaires list, which is updated monthly based on each person's total net worth. This list is dynamic and subject to change based on an individual's net worth and the performance of their assets. Here is the April 2024 list of the top 10 richest people in the world, as it is every month.
According to the Forbes’ Real-Time billionaire rankings, here's the latest list of the World's Top 10 richest persons along with their total net worth.
Bernard Arnault & family ($221.5 billion net worth).
Jeff Bezos ($200.3 billion net worth).
Elon Musk ($191.2 billion net worth).
Mark Zuckerberg ($177.6 billion net worth).
Larry Ellison ($155.5 billion net worth)
Warren Buffett ($138.4 billion net worth)
Bill Gates ($130.6 billion net worth)
Larry Page ($129.2 billion net worth)
Steve Ballmer ($124.4 billion net worth)
Sergey Brin ($124.0 billion net worth)
