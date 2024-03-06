Top 10 Richest Persons in the World 2024: Mukesh Ambani Only Indian in the List

The world's richest people are listed on Forbes billionaires list, which is updated monthly based on each person's total net worth. This list is dynamic and subject to change based on an individual's net worth and the performance of their assets. Here is the March 2024 list of the top 10 people in the world, as it is every month.



At the top of the list, with a net worth of $226.5 billion, is Bernard Arnault & family. With a $198.1billion net worth, Elon Musk ranked second on Forbes' Real-Time billionaire rankings. Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $195.2 billion is placed at third spot. Let us check out the current top 10 list of richest persons of the world in March 2024 below.