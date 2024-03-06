Top 10 Richest Persons in the World 2024: Mukesh Ambani Only Indian in the List

List of top 10 richest persons of the world.
(Photo: forbes.com)
The world's richest people are listed on Forbes billionaires list, which is updated monthly based on each person's total net worth. This list is dynamic and subject to change based on an individual's net worth and the performance of their assets. Here is the March 2024 list of the top 10 people in the world, as it is every month.
At the top of the list, with a net worth of $226.5 billion, is Bernard Arnault & family. With a $198.1billion net worth, Elon Musk ranked second on Forbes' Real-Time billionaire rankings. Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $195.2 billion is placed at third spot. Let us check out the current top 10 list of richest persons of the world in March 2024 below.
According to the Forbes’ Real-Time billionaire rankings, here's the latest list of the World's Top 10 richest persons along with their total net worth.
Bernard Arnault & family ($226.5 billion net worth).
Elon Musk ($198.1billion net worth).
Jeff Bezos ($195.2 billion net worth).
Mark Zuckerberg ($171.9 billion net worth).
Larry Ellison ($138.1 billion net worth).
Warren Buffett ($132.1 billion net worth).
Bill Gates ($126.8 billion net worth).
Steve Ballmer ($120.2 billion net worth).
Mukesh Ambani $116.9 billion net worth).
Larry Page ($111.7 billion net worth).