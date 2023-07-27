Your browser does not support this video

“There are 17 rare earth metals in the periodic table – 15 Lanthanides, and Yttrium and Scandium. Although they are called ‘rare earth metals’, they are not actually that rare. In fact, they are quite widespread in the Earth’s crust.

“Rare earth metals are rare in one sense. It’s very difficult to extract them because of two reasons – one, they are very sparsely spread out and second, they are very closely packed with radioactive elements such as Uranium and Thorium,” Bahl explained.

He added that the several checks and balances as well as environmental safeguards need to be ensured before these rare earth metals are extracted – which in itself is an expensive process.

Rare earth metals have unique electro-magnetic and luminescent properties and thus find usage in many consumer electronics, computers and networks, as well as clean energy technologies.

