Think.Nxt With Raghav: Is Crypto Valued Because It Can Buy Things Money Can't?

In the first episode of Think.Nxt With Raghav, The Quint’s Editor-in-Chief Raghav Bahl started a discourse on if cryptocurrency grew in value because of its ability to do things -- by virtue of its decentralised nature -- that legal tender or fiat currency could not.

Dissociating the technology element with cryptocurrency, politician and public intellectual Praveen Chakravarty said, “Let’s say I give you peacock feathers in return for your painting. And then you give those peacock feathers to someone else in exchange for their services. It does not have anything to do with technology.”

Arguing that it is the trust backing a currency which gives it value and not the technology, Chakravarty elaborated on how trust is induced in an asset either by a government backing it or if citizens simply believe in it.