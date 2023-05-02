Think.Nxt Episode 1: Can Crypto Replace Money To Create A New Financial Order?

Joining the discussion on how a crypto coin gets a monetary value attached to it, public intellectual and politician Praveen Chakravarty explained,

“There is technology element to it and there is an economics element to it. The idea of a currency is political and comes from the fact that there is a certain means of trust that people need to be able to engage in transactions in society. And that trust is determined by the political environment or the political stability of a nation.”

On being asked how a crypto coin evokes trust in people so that they can carry out transactions, policy advisor Tanvi Ratna said that the larger question here was – how does one value an asset that does not have a cash flow?

Ratna explained that cryptocurrency is priced the same way as any other asset is priced – by a market.