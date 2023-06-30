Think.Nxt Episode 2: Crypto vs CBDCs, What To Use for Digital Transactions?

In this episode of Think.NXT With Raghav, The Quint’s Editor-in-Chief Raghav Bahl talks about the (false) equivalence often drawn between cryptocurrency and the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). He underscores how the two are distinct entities, and ought to be used for different types of financial transactions.

“Just because both are digital does not make them equal. They are very different animals. The CBDC is essentially a fiat currency on a digital ledger. It’s not crypto,” affirms Bahl.

Political economist and politician Praveen Chakravarty, WaxirX co-founder Siddharth Menon, KoinX founder Punit Agarwal and policy advisor and CEO of think tank Policy 4.0 Tanvi Menon joined the discussion on the difference between cryptocurrency and CBDCs.

Chakravarty says that cryptocurrency is “fundamentally different” from CBDCs. He explains how the latter are backed by a central bank while crypto is independent from any statutory architecture.

Chakravarty adds that while engineers and technologists may advocate for the usage of crypto as a currency claiming that it is digitised – by virtue of which, it is faster and more efficient – they will always face a contesting force in the form of central bank, which can digitise the existing fiat currency or cash notes.

