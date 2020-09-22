Time to Separate from Tata, Says Mistry Family’s SP Group 

The SP Group’s announcement came after SC barred the group from pledging or selling any Tata shares till 28 October.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group run by the Mistry family said in a statement on Tuesday, 22 September, that it was time to separate from Tata.

"The past oppressive actions, and the latest vindictive move by Tata Sons that impact the livelihood of the wider SP Group community leads to the inexplicable conclusion that the mutual co-existence of both groups at Tata Sons would be infeasible. The SP-Tata relationship spanning over 70 years, was forged on mutual trust, good faith, and friendship. Today, it is with a heavy heart that the Mistry family believes that a separation of interests would best serve all stakeholder groups," the group said.

The SP Group's announcement comes after the Supreme Court, earlier on Tuesday, barred the Mistry group from pledging or selling any Tata shares until 28 October, reported BloombergQuint.